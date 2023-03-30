Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 117,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $490.87 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.