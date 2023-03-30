Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Victory Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Victory Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

