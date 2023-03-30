VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.87. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

