Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 5,813,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 3,342,951 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $15.93.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VKTX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

