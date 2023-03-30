VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect VirTra to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra Price Performance

Shares of VTSI opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.76. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VirTra by 7.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in VirTra during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in VirTra by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VirTra by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VirTra by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

