Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Viveon Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viveon Health Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) by 460.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.66% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

