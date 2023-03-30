Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $14.78 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

