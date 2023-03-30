Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 1,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Trading Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waldencast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter worth $58,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter worth $50,000,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at $4,285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.