Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nemetschek (NEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nemetschek (ETR: NEM):

3/29/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €71.00 ($76.34) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/27/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/24/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/23/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €58.00 ($62.37) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/23/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €64.00 ($68.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/27/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €53.00 ($56.99) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/20/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €53.00 ($56.99) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/16/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/15/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €52.00 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/15/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €58.00 ($62.37) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/14/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €54.00 ($58.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/14/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/14/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €64.00 ($68.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/7/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €54.00 ($58.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/30/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €64.00 ($68.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of ETR:NEM traded up €1.32 ($1.42) during trading on Thursday, reaching €58.14 ($62.52). 122,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company’s 50 day moving average is €52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. Nemetschek SE has a 52 week low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 52 week high of €94.78 ($101.91).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

