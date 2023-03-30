Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) in the last few weeks:
- 3/29/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $15.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – Viking Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – Viking Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/23/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00.
- 2/17/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/9/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/9/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 18,114,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $17.30.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
