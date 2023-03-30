Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $15.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Viking Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Viking Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00.

2/17/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 18,114,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

