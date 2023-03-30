White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Down to $1,395.85

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,395.85, but opened at $1,358.82. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,358.82, with a volume of 1,838 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,441.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,388.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

