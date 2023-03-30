WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.04 million and approximately $693,559.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00315493 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00021013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

