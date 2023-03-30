WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Trading 23.2% Higher

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) traded up 23.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.50. 154,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 34,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

WildBrain Trading Up 23.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$439.88 million, a P/E ratio of -67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

See Also

