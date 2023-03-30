Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,337 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $122,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after buying an additional 358,462 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.99. 78,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,089. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.39.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

