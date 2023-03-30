WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.55. 17,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 31,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $573.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 40.1% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 103.8% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,113 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

