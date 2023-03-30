Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 30,367,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 38,535,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of £26.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.22.

About Woodbois

(Get Rating)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.