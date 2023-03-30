Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.63

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.63 and traded as low as $21.78. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 618,640 shares trading hands.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

