WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.80. 456,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

