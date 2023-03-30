WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.51. 238,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

