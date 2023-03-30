WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.30. The stock had a trading volume of 182,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,520. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

