WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.84. The stock had a trading volume of 236,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day moving average is $195.67. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

