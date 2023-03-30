WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

ABT stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $98.86. 914,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,667. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

