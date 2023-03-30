WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.15. 137,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.