WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,955 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,296. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

