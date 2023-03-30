WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 129 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,509 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.83. The company had a trading volume of 310,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

