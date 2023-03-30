WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 880 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

