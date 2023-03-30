WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.36

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.07 million and approximately $4.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000945 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02840721 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

