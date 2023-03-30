Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits Market Cap of $132.09 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $132.09 million and approximately $195,058.59 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,079,077,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,739,237,493 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,079,045,060 with 1,739,205,531 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.07417263 USD and is down -13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $358,533.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

