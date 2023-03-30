X Financial (XYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st.

XYF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. X Financial has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

