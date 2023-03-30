Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 1,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $48,517.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,947.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

