XR Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,402. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

