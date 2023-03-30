Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.40. 949,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

