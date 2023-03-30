Youdao Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,785 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,980% compared to the average volume of 182 call options.

DAO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

NYSE:DAO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.30. 815,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.24.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 16.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 34.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

