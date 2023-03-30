Zcash Price Tops $37.62 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.62 or 0.00135198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $614.21 million and $34.49 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037173 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001802 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

