ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 24,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 74,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

ZK International Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZK International Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ZK International Group by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZK International Group by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ZK International Group by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 107,462 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of stainless steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, valve, light industry machinery equipment, and other stainless steel products. The company was founded by Jian Cong Huang and Guo Lin Wang on May 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.