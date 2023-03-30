Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $476,350.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $476,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,933.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $72.04. 2,830,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 225.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

