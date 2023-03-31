14,593 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

