151,354 Shares in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 151,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth $730,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 587.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday.

GTBP stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

