2,114 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,445,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 411,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,818. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.