2,203 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. MercadoLibre makes up about 2.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $48.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,315.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,163. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,325.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $996.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,356.67.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.