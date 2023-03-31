2,465 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $91.82. 600,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

