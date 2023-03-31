2,487 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH stock opened at $224.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $280.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

