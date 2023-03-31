26,022 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.98. 873,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,583. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average of $246.61.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

