2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $10.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TWOU opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $518.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 2U by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in 2U by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 786,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,320,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,000,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

