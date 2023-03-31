30,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Bought by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 205.6% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 214,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

