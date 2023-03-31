3,249 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

