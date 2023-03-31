3,349 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.