3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,690.50

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,690.50 ($20.77) and last traded at GBX 1,683.50 ($20.68), with a volume of 1307086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,678 ($20.62).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.88) to GBX 2,275 ($27.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,598.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,369.58. The company has a market cap of £16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14.
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
