3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,690.50

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,690.50 ($20.77) and last traded at GBX 1,683.50 ($20.68), with a volume of 1307086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,678 ($20.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.88) to GBX 2,275 ($27.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,598.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,369.58. The company has a market cap of £16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

About 3i Group

In other 3i Group news, insider David Hutchison purchased 14,075 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,634 ($20.08) per share, with a total value of £229,985.50 ($282,572.18). In other news, insider Jasi Halai acquired 3,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($19.29) per share, with a total value of £49,737.60 ($61,110.21). Also, insider David Hutchison acquired 14,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,634 ($20.08) per share, for a total transaction of £229,985.50 ($282,572.18). Insiders purchased 17,254 shares of company stock worth $27,987,050 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.