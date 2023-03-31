44,050 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

