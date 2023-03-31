486 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,006,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,792,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.81. 300,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.94. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

